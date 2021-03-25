Seeking pharmacists conducting video telehealth for resident research

Body

Hello!

My name is Katie Dempsey and I am the PGY1 Pharmacy resident associated with ACME pharmacy and Temple University. I am conducting a research project about telehealth and its potential implementation in community pharmacy settings. The purpose of this research study is to evaluate the barriers to conducting patient care services via video conferencing. For that reason, I am interviewing outpatient pharmacists who are experienced in conducting patient care services via video telehealth. If you are willing to participate, the interview will last about 20-30 minutes. You will be asked about your experiences and opinions surrounding conducting patient care services via video conferencing technology, and you will also be asked to answer questions regarding length of employment and length of performing video telehealth services. You will be audio recorded for transcription purposes and all responses will be deidentified and kept securely on a password protected laptop. Please email me if you are interested in participating in this novel research project! My email is Kathleen.dempsey@albertsons.com if you are interested or have any questions. Thank you for your consideration.





Kathleen Dempsey

PGY1 Community-Based Resident

Philadelphia, PA

