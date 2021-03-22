Save the Date ! Public Health Sig Open House April 7 !
Discussion Name
Public Health
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2021-03-22T16:17:00Z
Body
Come join your fellow SIG members and SIG leaders April 7 2-3PM EST for an Open House. It is a great opportunity to discuss the SIG and where it is going.
Just click on the link to register . We hope to see you there !
https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkd--qrTIpE93KkNQZQMyw99Qu2d…
------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------