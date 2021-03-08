Save the Date ! March 26 , 2-3PM EST PPCA SIG Open House

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Larry Selkow

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-03-08T14:52:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=3db193ed-f326-4e8a-9acf-8…

Body

Come join your fellow SIG members and SIG leaders for the PPCA SIG Open House via Zoom !  It will take place March 26, 2-3 PM EST.  You will be able to discuss current and future SIG activities, and get to know one another.  Just click on the registration link provided. Hope to see you there !


https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpcumrqDgjHN0ApDj3aZyungZ8YWEPmhez

------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA

Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com


La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------