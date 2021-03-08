Save the Date ! March 26 , 2-3PM EST PPCA SIG Open House
Discussion Name
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2021-03-08T14:52:00Z
Body
Come join your fellow SIG members and SIG leaders for the PPCA SIG Open House via Zoom ! It will take place March 26, 2-3 PM EST. You will be able to discuss current and future SIG activities, and get to know one another. Just click on the registration link provided. Hope to see you there !
https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpcumrqDgjHN0ApDj3aZyungZ8YWEPmhez
------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------