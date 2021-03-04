Save the Date for the ESAS Business Meeting

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Terri Warholak

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences (ESAS) Section

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-03-04T16:18:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=f4a3f3ad-ca66-4582-aead-e…

Body

Hello ESAS Members!

The APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences Section has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 from 5:00-6:30 pm ET.
This is a Zoom meeting. You will need to pre-register:https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqduqgpz0pE9w6ClgqeKFbYiDdeTp1h-MH

I hope to see you there! 

Terri

------------------------------
Terri Warholak PhD, RPh
Assistant Dean, Academic Affairs and Assessment
Tucson AZ
------------------------------