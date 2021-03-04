Save the Date for the ESAS Business Meeting
2021-03-04T16:18:00Z
Hello ESAS Members!
The APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences Section has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 from 5:00-6:30 pm ET.
This is a Zoom meeting. You will need to pre-register:https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqduqgpz0pE9w6ClgqeKFbYiDdeTp1h-MH
I hope to see you there!
Terri
------------------------------
Terri Warholak PhD, RPh
Assistant Dean, Academic Affairs and Assessment
Tucson AZ
------------------------------