Run for office!

Body

APhA is looking for applicants to take on the SIG Coordinator-Elect position next year. If elected you would work directly with your current SIG Coordinator-Elect, Ashlee Mattingly, as she moves into the SIG Coordinator position, and then ultimately take on the SIG Coordinator position the following year.

Apologies for short notice, but applications are due by Monday, Oct 5. You can apply by following the link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/organizations/main/submissions/details/34557.

Feel free to reach out with questions, thanks to all!



------------------------------

Jon Pritchett, Pharm.D., RPh., BCSCP

Program Director

Accreditation Commission for Health Care

Cary, NC

jpritchett@achc.org

------------------------------

