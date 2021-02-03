Robert's Rules Fun

Body

We are just a few weeks away from our 2021 Virtual House Session! I'm starting this thread for any Robert's Rules questions some of you may have prior to our meeting. I'm a student of parliamentary procedure and love continuing to learn the best way too run a meeting or deliberative assembly.



If you are new to Robert's Rules or want to discuss nuances to different situations, please post below and I'll respond. Also, other former Speakers or Parliamentarians please feel free to answer as well!



Joey Mattingly

2019-2021 APhA Speaker of the House





