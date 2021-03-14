Resources to Assist with Starting a CCM Service from the Ground Up

Body

Greetings!



I hope all is well. What resources are available for pharmacists looking to start chronic care management (CCM) services from the group up? Thank you and have a wonderful day!



------------------------------

Kisha O'Neal Gant, PharmD, BCACP, BCGP, BCPS

Director of Pharmacy

Slidell Memorial Hospital

Slidell, LA 70458

Office: 985-280-8898

------------------------------

