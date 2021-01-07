Residency Interview Offer Acceptance Template

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Tony Guerra

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA Open Forum

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-07T18:46:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=fd4ed454-7342-4060-a563-9…

Body

I've had a lot of people asking for best practices for an email reply to an invitation to apply for a residency interview. Here is the Word Template, PDF, and 15 minute video that explains and articulates what might be some things you wouldn't think to put in there. 

Scroll down to "2020-2021 Residency Interview Free Resources" just below the infamous Google residency sheet 

https://residency.teachable.com/p/interview

------------------------------
Tony Guerra PharmD, MHCI
http://pharmacyresidencypodcast.com
Ankeny, Iowa
tonythepharmacist@gmail.com
------------------------------