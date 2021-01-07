Residency Interview Offer Acceptance Template
I've had a lot of people asking for best practices for an email reply to an invitation to apply for a residency interview. Here is the Word Template, PDF, and 15 minute video that explains and articulates what might be some things you wouldn't think to put in there.
Scroll down to "2020-2021 Residency Interview Free Resources" just below the infamous Google residency sheet
https://residency.teachable.com/p/interview
Tony Guerra PharmD, MHCI
http://pharmacyresidencypodcast.com
Ankeny, Iowa
tonythepharmacist@gmail.com
