research help available

Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science Community
2021-03-03T16:05:00Z
Dear Colleagues:
Do you remember the first time you wrote a poem? For me, it was in English class, probably about 4th grade. I had no idea what I was doing. I'd seen and heard poems before. We studied them in class. I learned that they didn't need to rhyme. But writing my own? Whole other thing.
Writing and doing research is a little like poetry. Many of us haven't done it before and aren't sure where to start. We know what a t-test is, but analyzing data ourselves can feel like those first poems. Am I doing this right? How do I know? What do I do next?
I'm putting together a 3-session (45 min - 1 hour each) class to help colleagues who need some help with writing and research, but don't know where to start. There will be no cost - the only investment you need to make is your time, a short (15-30 seconds) video review and a couple written sentences about whether this was useful.
I've worked with colleagues on designing and doing research for the last 20-plus years and would like to help you. I have room for 6 people in the April cohort. If this sounds like something you can use, please let me know by FB messenger or at scott@sixstringoutcomes.com.
I look forward to hearing from you!
Best,
Scott
Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD
Bexley, OH