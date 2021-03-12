Research AMA sessions

Scott Strassels

Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science Community

2021-03-12T00:16:00Z

Dear Colleagues:

When my fellowship director told me to write a paper for publication, I stared at him blankly. Write a what?  It was like I'd forgotten English!  I had no idea how to even begin. I'd read plenty of papers as a student and pharmacist.  But writing my own? I was terrified!

Since then, I've written many papers - and I really enjoy it.

If you're working on a research project or paper and need some help along those lines, I'm doing some short (~15-20 minutes), focused "Ask Me Anything"-style sessions to help colleagues who need some help with writing and research, but don't know where to start. There's no cost to you, but I am asking for people to send me a couple written sentences about whether and how this was useful.  I'm doing this as a service to the community and to help as I build a coaching program.

I've worked with colleagues on designing and doing research for the last 20-plus years and would like to help you. If this sounds like something you can use, please let me know by FB messenger or at scott@sixstringoutcomes.com.

Collegially,

Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD
Bexley, OH

scott@sixstringoutcomes.com