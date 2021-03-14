Request for additional PSMA publications

Body

Below are the links to two publication that I referred to during our Q and A looking at PSMA Theranostics



https://www.thno.org/v10p0001.pdf



https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1536012118776068?url_ver=Z39.8…;



If you have any more challenges retrieving them, both stated that "This article is distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 License (http://www.creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/) which permits non-commercial use, reproduction and distribution of the work without further permission provided the original work is attributed as specified"



So, feel free to request "non-commercial" distribution copies emailed from me at marksoffing@gmail.com



Fred >>> Thanks for your time and patience today with the difficulties encountered from my foreign accent 8^ )



