Request for additional PSMA publications
Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG
2021-03-14T15:50:00Z
Below are the links to two publication that I referred to during our Q and A looking at PSMA Theranostics
https://www.thno.org/v10p0001.pdf
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1536012118776068?url_ver=Z39.8…;
If you have any more challenges retrieving them, both stated that "This article is distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 License (http://www.creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/) which permits non-commercial use, reproduction and distribution of the work without further permission provided the original work is attributed as specified"
So, feel free to request "non-commercial" distribution copies emailed from me at marksoffing@gmail.com
Fred >>> Thanks for your time and patience today with the difficulties encountered from my foreign accent 8^ )
Mark Soffing MBA, MS, PHARMD
Brooklyn NY
