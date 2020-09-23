REMINDER: Share Your Bold Ideas with APhA's CEO and Board of Trustees at the 9/24 Weekly Webinar

Body

We're taking bold action against the complex challenges that pharmacists are facing-and we need to do it together. Join APhA CEO Scott Knoer and the APhA Board of Trustees for an engaging session, where you have the opportunity to make your voice heard, during this special edition of the Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, September 24, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. Mark your calendar and start thinking about how, together as a community, we can create a bold new strategy. The focus will be on listening to your ideas, suggestions, and concerns related to APhA's and the profession's activities during COVID-19 and other pressing practice issues. 

Register today!

------------------------------
Meg Freiter, PharmD
Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice
American Pharmacists Association
------------------------------