Reminder - Section business meeting - March 26

Dear Colleagues:



Please remember to pre-register for the 2021 APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section Business meeting.

Friday, March 26, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMvf-iurDooEtDHTnBYOQGJR8cqKV_CLZW_



During this annual meeting, we will share the 2020-2021 accomplishments, recognize members for their special contributions, and welcome new leaders. The Open Forum will provide you with opportunities to share and discuss ideas for activities, projects, and focus areas for 2021-2022.



I look forward to seeing you on March 26!



Anna



------------------------------

Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh

2020-2021 Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

E-mail: aratka@sjfc.edu

------------------------------

