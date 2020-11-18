Reminder! Register for November 19 Open Forum Webinar

Pharmacy technicians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic have been authorized to take on new responsibilities. Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, November 19, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, to discuss the roles of the pharmacy technician in expanding immunizations and COVID-19 testing. Hear perspectives from a pharmacist and a technician about how you can work together to meet the increased demands during this time. As always, time will be allotted for your most pressing practice questions.

 

Meg Freiter, PharmD
Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice
American Pharmacists Association
