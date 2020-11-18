Reminder! Register for November 19 Open Forum Webinar

Body

Pharmacy technicians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic have been authorized to take on new responsibilities. Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, November 19, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, to discuss the roles of the pharmacy technician in expanding immunizations and COVID-19 testing. Hear perspectives from a pharmacist and a technician about how you can work together to meet the increased demands during this time. As always, time will be allotted for your most pressing practice questions.

