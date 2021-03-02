Reminder - March 4 CE open forum webinar on public health partnerships for COVID-19 vaccination

Body

Earn CE when you join us Thursday, March 4th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy. Hear from pharmacists who have partnered with public health efforts in their communities to increase COVID-19 vaccination in underserved areas. This webinar will spotlight Jacinda C. Abdul-Mutakabbir, PharmD, MPH, AAHIVP, an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy in Loma Linda, CA and Allison Reichert, PharmD, a pharmacist at Bode Drug Inc in Mound City, IL. Learn strategies that you can take back to your pharmacy practice and ask our expert panel any of your COVID-19 vaccine questions, including questions you may have about the Johnson & Johnson single-dose Janssen vaccine.

