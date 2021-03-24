Reminder: March 26 Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG Open House
Discussion Name
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2021-03-24T15:18:00Z
Body
We hope you'll join us this Friday, March 26 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET for the Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction (PPCA) SIG Open House. During this meeting, you will learn more about the great work of the PPCA SIG and how you can contribute to its success.
Register for the open house on Friday, March 26, at 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET.
We hope to see you on Friday!
------------------------------
Karin Bolte
Director Health Policy
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------