Reminder! Learn how student pharmacists can support COVID-19 vaccination efforts during Jan 21 webinar

Student pharmacists have a critical role in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort. Join us Thursday, January 21st from 1:00-2:00pm ET for a special Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy webinar in collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP). This webinar will highlight successes and barriers to student involvement in COVID-19 vaccination efforts and offer perspectives from AACP's Lynette Bradley-Baker, PhD, CAE, RPh, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Engagement; George MacKinnon, PhD, MS, RPh, Founding Dean and Professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin Pharmacy School; and, Kathryn Albert, a student pharmacist at the University of South Florida Health, Taneja College of Pharmacy. Whether you are a faculty member at a school of pharmacy, a practicing pharmacist who works with students, or a student pharmacist, this webinar will contain practical insights for you!

