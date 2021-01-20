Reminder! Learn how student pharmacists can support COVID-19 vaccination efforts during Jan 21 webinar

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Meaghan Freiter

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA Open Forum

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-20T19:24:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=f984c55d-e6a5-4b65-bc8a-b…

Body

Student pharmacists have a critical role in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort. Join us Thursday, January 21st from 1:00-2:00pm ET for a special Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy webinar in collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP). This webinar will highlight successes and barriers to student involvement in COVID-19 vaccination efforts and offer perspectives from AACP's Lynette Bradley-Baker, PhD, CAE, RPh, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Engagement; George MacKinnon, PhD, MS, RPh, Founding Dean and Professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin Pharmacy School; and, Kathryn Albert, a student pharmacist at the University of South Florida Health, Taneja College of Pharmacy. Whether you are a faculty member at a school of pharmacy, a practicing pharmacist who works with students, or a student pharmacist, this webinar will contain practical insights for you!

 

Register today for the January 21 webinar! Access the January 14 webinar recording and slides on this page.



------------------------------
Meg Freiter, PharmD
Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice
American Pharmacists Association
------------------------------