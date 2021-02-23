Reminder! Learn about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine on the Feb 25 Open Forum Webinar

Body

Join us the day before the FDA considers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for approval to get a comprehensive overview of the available data on the vaccine's effectiveness and safety. The next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy on February 25th from 1-2pm ET will feature vaccine expert, Colonel (Ret.) John Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, FAPhA, Editor for the Immunization Action Coalition and President of Vaccine Dynamics. He will be joined by APhA Staff, Mitch Rothholz, RPh, MBA, Chief of Governance & State Affiliates and Dan Zlott, PharmD, BCOP, Senior Vice President of Education and Business Development. Attend this webinar to learn how this vaccine differs from the mRNA vaccines and get your questions answered!

