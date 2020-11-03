Reminder! Learn about COVID-19 Vaccines in Development on the November 5 Open Forum Webinar

Meaghan Freiter

Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, November 5, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, to discuss the latest information emerging from COVID-19 vaccine trials, including safety and efficacy, storage and handling logistics, and adverse events. APhA President Michael Hogue will interview vaccine expert Colonel (Retired) John Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, FAPhA in a webinar you won't want to miss! As always, time will be allotted for your most pressing practice questions.

Meg Freiter, PharmD
Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice
American Pharmacists Association
