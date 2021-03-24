REMINDER! Join Us at Thursday's COVID-19 Open Forum Webinar on March 25

Body

How has COVID-19 impacted your patients with diabetes and the way you manage their care? Join us Thursday, March 25th from 1:00-2:00pm ET for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy. This week's webinar will cover the implications of COVID-19 on patients with diabetes, including the impact on medication management, access to care, vaccine eligibility and nutrition. APhA President, Sandra Leal, PharmD, MPH, CDE, will interview experts Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BC-ADM, BCACP, CDCES, FADCES, FCCP who is a Remote Monitoring and CGM Program Coordinator and Endocrinology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cleveland Clinic Diabetes Center and Tammy Lopez, PharmD, BC-ADM, CDCES, who is a Pharmacy Manager and Clinical Programs Coordinator at Maxor National Pharmacy Services, the Owner/CEO of LEAP Functional Medicine and a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Colorado-Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

