Reminder! Free live CE available Thursday, November 12 – COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization and Distribution

Join us live for free CE during the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, November 12th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. When the COVID-19 vaccines become available to the public, pharmacists will play an important role in adhering to the guidelines for vaccine prioritization. This webinar will focus on the ethical principles behind COVID-19 vaccine prioritization and the impact pharmacists can have on the equitable distribution of vaccine. Hear from experts, Ettie Rosenberg, PharmD, JD from West Coast University, and Daniel Albrant, PharmD, MDiv, Pastor, Madison United Methodist Church, as they walk through ethical and legal issues related to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and provide examples of ethical decisions pharmacists should be prepared to make in the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

