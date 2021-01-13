Reminder - CE webinar this Thursday from 1-2pm ET - COVID-19 Vaccines: Myth vs. Fact

Body

Earn CE during the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy on Thursday, January 14th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. This webinar will discuss myths and facts about COVID-19 vaccination including the implications on immunity, testing and treatment. Hear from APhA's Dan Zlott, PharmD, BCOP, Senior Vice President of Education and Business Development, and Mitch Rothholz, RPh, MBA, Chief of Governance & State Affiliates, as they discuss common misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines to help pharmacy teams remain a source of truth.

Register today for the January 14 CE webinar!



Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

