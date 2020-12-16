Reminder! Ask your COVID-19 vaccine questions on Dec 17 from 1-2:30pm ET

Body

With constant breaking news about COVID-19 vaccines, we are extending our usual hour to bring you all the latest information with more time allotted to answering your most pressing questions. Join us for our 35th Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on December 17 from 1:00-2:30pm ET. Get status updates on vaccine approvals, administration factors, and dissemination strategies from vaccine experts Stephan Foster, PharmD, FAPhA, CAPT (Ret.), U.S.P.H.S., APhA Liaison to ACIP, Colonel (Ret.) John Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, FAPhA, Editor for the Immunization Action Coalition and President of Vaccine Dynamics, and APhA Staff, Mitch Rothholz, RPh, MBA, Chief of Governance & State Affiliates.

Register today for the December 17 webinar! Access our recent breaking news webinars on this page and below:

Breaking News: COVID-19 Vaccines – Part 1 (12/3) recording and slides

Breaking News: COVID-19 Vaccines – Part 2 (12/10) recording and slides





