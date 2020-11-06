Register today for November 10th Webinar on ACIP Immunization Update!

October 2020 ACIP Immunization Update 

Join us for a free webinar on November 10. APhA's liaison member to the ACIP will present the latest information from the October 2020 ACIP Immunization Meeting during this 1-hour CPE webinar. 

Link to register: https://elearning.pharmacist.com/products/6209/october-2020-acip-immunization-update?sectionId=575c5437-3be6-4e75-9d43-1475ba9f74f8 

 