Register today for November 10th Webinar on ACIP Immunization Update!

2020-11-06T18:58:00Z
October 2020 ACIP Immunization Update
Join us for a free webinar on November 10. APhA's liaison member to the ACIP will present the latest information from the October 2020 ACIP Immunization Meeting during this 1-hour CPE webinar.
Link to register: https://elearning.pharmacist.com/products/6209/october-2020-acip-immunization-update?sectionId=575c5437-3be6-4e75-9d43-1475ba9f74f8