Register Today for DigitalHealth.Rx - APhA's inaugural digital health summit!

We are pleased to announce APhA's inaugural digital health summit, DigitalHealth.Rx, to be convened on Thursday, March 11 (11am-6:30pm EST) in-conjunction with APhA2021 Virtual Annual Meeting & Exposition (March 12-15). Join this summit to explore the limitless potential at the intersection of healthcare and technology! Here is the link to the summit webpage where you can view the Speakers, access the Agenda and Session Descriptions, and – Register Today!

If you have any questions about the Summit, you are welcome to contact Parisa "Risa" Vatanka, PharmD, CTTS, Chair of DigitalHealth.Rx and Senior Director Corporate Alliances, APhA. pvatanka@aphanet.org





