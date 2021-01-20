Register Now for Jan 21st Webinar: Engaging Student Pharmacists in COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Register Now for the Next COVID-19 Webinar: Engaging Student Pharmacists in COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Join us Thursday, January 21st from 1:00-2:00pm ET for a special Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy webinar in collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP). This webinar will highlight successes and barriers to student involvement in COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Whether you are a faculty member at a school of pharmacy, a practicing pharmacist who works with students, or a student pharmacist, this webinar will contain practical insights for you!

Register today for the January 21 webinar!



