Register Now for Jan 21st Webinar: Engaging Student Pharmacists in COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Margaret Tomecki

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science Community

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

2021-01-20

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=b643e01d-db70-4220-abc8-7…

Register Now for the Next COVID-19 Webinar: Engaging Student Pharmacists in COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

 

Join us Thursday, January 21st from 1:00-2:00pm ET for a special Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy webinar in collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP). This webinar will highlight successes and barriers to student involvement in COVID-19 vaccination efforts.  

 

Whether you are a faculty member at a school of pharmacy, a practicing pharmacist who works with students, or a student pharmacist, this webinar will contain practical insights for you!

 

Register today for the January 21 webinar!


 

 