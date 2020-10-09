Recruit your next Resident at the APhA-ASP MRM Virtual Career Showcase!

A new video for student pharmacists, mentors, and residency program directors! APhA's new, informative video helps you promote the unique features of community-based residencies and explore the variety of community-based settings where residency training occurs. Help residency candidates interested in longitudinal care; building relationships over time with patients and other health care team members; being a part of the community where your patients live, and becoming an advocate and leader in your community discover a community-based residency is a perfect fit! Feel free to share the video as well as use all our parts of the video to promote your Community-based Residency Programs!