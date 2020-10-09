Recruit your next Resident at the APhA-ASP MRM Virtual Career Showcase!
APhA Residency Directors & Preceptors Community
Meet Candidates for your Residency Program at the Virtual Career Showcase during APhA-ASP MRM November 5 and 6, 2020
The MRMs are the only professional meetings in the U.S. designed exclusively for student pharmacists. This is the place to be if you want to get that one on one interaction with students. Career Showcase Registration will be accepted through Monday, October 26, 2020, one week prior to the start of each MRM. The Career Showcase will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. See attached flyer and link below for more information.
Career Showcase Information and Registration
Promotion Video for Community-based Residency Programs!
A new video for student pharmacists, mentors, and residency program directors! APhA's new, informative video helps you promote the unique features of community-based residencies and explore the variety of community-based settings where residency training occurs. Help residency candidates interested in longitudinal care; building relationships over time with patients and other health care team members; being a part of the community where your patients live, and becoming an advocate and leader in your community discover a community-based residency is a perfect fit! Feel free to share the video as well as use all our parts of the video to promote your Community-based Residency Programs!
Marialice Bennett, RPh, FAPhA
Columbus, Ohio
