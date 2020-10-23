Reassess By Taking a SEAT

Body

If your acronym radar was turned on when you read the post "R = Reassess," you may have spotted "SEAT": sensations, emotions, actions, thoughts.

SEAT — as discussed in this article by psychologist Christopher Willard — is a useful mnemonic for checking in with ourselves during stressful moments. You start by checking in with your body. What information are you getting through your five senses, and what information are any sensations in your body giving you right now?

Then you move to "E" — what emotions are present in this very moment?

"A" is for Actions. What do you feel like doing in this moment? Any urges or impulses to action?

Finally, you try to notice what thoughts are present in this moment.

Taking this inventory makes you consciously aware of what you're experiencing. This awareness grounds you to the reality of the moment and gives you access to what psychologist and mindfulness teacher Elisha Goldstein calls a "choice point."

The choice point is the "Now What?" of PRN mindfulness.

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

