RE: X-Waiver Requirements for Buprenorphine LIFTED

The decision was already reversed by the Biden administration. Expect improved upcoming legislation to include all clinicians





https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/01/27/biden-kills-buprenorphine-waiver/









Nadya Hristeva

Clinical Pharmacist

Santa Rosa CA

Sent: 01-28-2021 05:51 PM

Larry Selkow

Subject: X-Waiver Requirements for Buprenorphine LIFTED



Here is some interesting news regarding the " X" number that was required on Buprenorphine Prescriptions for Opiod disorders. What do you think about this?



https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/01/14/hhs-expands-access-to-treatment-for-opioid-use-disorder.html



Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253

Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA



Mobile : 760-702-0694

Fax: 800-887-1567

Email: Larselk@aol.com





La Quinta CA

(800)887-1567

