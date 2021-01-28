RE: X-Waiver Requirements for Buprenorphine LIFTED
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
2021-01-28T23:33:00Z
The decision was already reversed by the Biden administration. Expect improved upcoming legislation to include all clinicians
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/01/27/biden-kills-buprenorphine-waiver/
Nadya Hristeva
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: X-Waiver Requirements for Buprenorphine LIFTED
Here is some interesting news regarding the " X" number that was required on Buprenorphine Prescriptions for Opiod disorders. What do you think about this?
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/01/14/hhs-expands-access-to-treatment-for-opioid-use-disorder.html
