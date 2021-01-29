RE: X-Waiver Requirements for Buprenorphine LIFTED

Body

Not too fast. It looks like Biden will reverse the decision before it takes effect: Biden moving to nix Trump plan on opioid-treatment prescriptions - The Washington Post.



Here is some interesting news regarding the " X" number that was required on Buprenorphine Prescriptions for Opiod disorders. What do you think about this?



https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/01/14/hhs-expands-access-to-treatment-for-opioid-use-disorder.html



