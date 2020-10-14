RE: #WomenPharmacistDay

Body

Terri... Thank you for leading this Task Force!

I hope that our APhA-APRS members will participate in the survey to further the insights that the Task Force can generate for our Academy and Profession.





From: Terri Warholak

Subject: #WomenPharmacistDay







Happy #WomenPharmacistDay!

Previous evidence suggests that there may be different barriers to advancement between men and womenand that women and men in academic pharmacy take on different responsibilities. While some of these studies were published 3-6 years ago, anecdotal evidence suggests the gender gap may still be an issue for academic pharmacy. However, it is not known to what degree this is the case for APhA Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science Economic, Social and Administrative Science (APhA-APRS ESAS) Section and American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Social and Administrative Sciences (AACP SAS) Section members.

Earlier this year, APhA-APRS ESAS and AACP SAS collaborated to create a joint Task Force to investigate this important issue. Some questions the Task Force is looking to further explore include:

Is there evidence to suggest that there is gender disparity in pay; responsibilities; treatment by peers/colleagues, students or administration; leadership opportunities; or rank, tenure status and career advancement for APhA-APRS ESAS Section and AACP SAS Section members?

If so, what should the APhA-APRS ESAS and AACP SAS Sections do to address this disparity?

In the next few months, the Task Force will begin to seek out ESAS/SAS member volunteers to participate in a short survey, as well as structured interviews. More information coming soon via the APhA-APRS ESAS ENGAGE community - stay tuned!

For questions related to the joint collaboration, please contact:

Terri Warholak, PhD, APhA ESAS Chair ( warholak@pharmacy.arizona.edu ) or

Margaret Tomecki, Senior Director, Practice and Science Academies ( mtomecki@aphanet.org





