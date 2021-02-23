RE: Well-Being Index
Preceptor SIG
2021-02-23T14:00:00Z
It's been a few months since I posted about well-being! Now more than ever, it's important to keep this in the forefront.
I wanted to provide a friendly reminder that we do have APhA's online screening tool, invented by the Mayo Clinic, to evaluate and assess your sell-being. The Pharmacists Well-being Index (WBI) is 100% anonymous, free, and evaluates distress in just 9 questions.
Here's the link to the screening tool: https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup Invitation Code: APhA
Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP
Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
Assistant Professor
APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor
Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories
University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
