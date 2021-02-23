RE: Well-Being Index

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Deanna Tran

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Preceptor SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-02-23T14:00:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=769a0a10-3773-41d4-a2da-a…

Body

It's been a few months since I posted about well-being! Now more than ever, it's important to keep this in the forefront.

I wanted to provide a friendly reminder that we do have APhA's online screening tool, invented by the Mayo Clinic, to evaluate and assess your sell-being. The Pharmacists Well-being Index (WBI) is 100% anonymous, free, and evaluates distress in just 9 questions.

Here's the link to the screening tool: https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup           Invitation Code: APhA


------------------------------
Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP
Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

Assistant Professor
APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor
Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories
University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
------------------------------