RE: Well-Being Index

It's been a few months since I posted about well-being! Now more than ever, it's important to keep this in the forefront.



I wanted to provide a friendly reminder that we do have APhA's online screening tool, invented by the Mayo Clinic, to evaluate and assess your sell-being. The Pharmacists Well-being Index (WBI) is 100% anonymous, free, and evaluates distress in just 9 questions.



Here's the link to the screening tool: https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup Invitation Code: APhA





