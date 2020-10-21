RE: Virtual Precepting during COVID-19

Body

Thank you Ha. I would also appreciate hearing what you all are doing differently that is working well with rotations. Any pearls for project ideas or patient care tips would be wonderful.

For my clinic, most of my sessions remain telemedicine. I have students use the app Doximity to make calls from home but for it to show the clinic's phone number which works pretty well. I also keep some method of "zoom" up throughout the clinic session so my students and I can talk before and after sessions to touch bases. For in person sessions, I like Ha, have had to split students up since I am only allowed one learner with me physically in clinic right now.

Many projects have not changed. Presentations are given via zoom by my students to all the other APPEs who are also on their amb care rotations (generally 4-8 students). We used to meet for these in person at the School but I wouldn't be surprised if we continue some of them this way long-term since it limits commute time for students who used to have to come to campus after clinic for these sessions.

Even before COVID, I kept all the materials for rotation online with OneDrive and this continues to work well so students can collaborate on projects using this or can use Teams or GoogleDrive if they prefer.

Curious to know what you all have been doing for rotations in light of COVID-19.



What ideas have you been utilizing to transfer more activities to online rather than having students come in person? Would like to hear about your practice site and what activities you have been doing in place of in person interactions.



For example, in my clinic I have split up my two APPE's and only have 1 with me in clinic in the afternoons to account for space and appropriate COVID measures however in the morning just to make sure they still get exposure I have done some telemedicine but I still feel like it is not as meaningful because sometimes they can't call the patient from home etc... Additionally, anything that can be a discussion like topic discussions, or feedback sessions, have all been transitioned to virtual.



Curious to hear how everyone has pivoted!





