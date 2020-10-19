RE: Vaccinations Via HomeHealth Approach

Body

My recommendation would be to contact your State Department of Public Health and find out what resources they can provide in collaboration with your State Pharmacy Association or could they send a team to vaccinate the elderly. If they have a pharmacist employed you may want to contact them as well. If not this may be a great opportunity to develop a relationship with them.



I work for an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in suburban Philadelphia, PA, and we're starting to focus our efforts for the last quarter on closing care gaps. One measure we're trying to close is influenza vaccinations. We have a high elderly population that is either aging in place and/or in SNF/LTC facilities, with the larger population in the former. Majority of these elderly have multiple comorbidities and also have home health care services active. Many of these elderly are also reluctant to venture outside to community pharmacies and/or PCP offices to receive their prevention vaccines.



I've talked to a few home infusion pharmacies in our region and currently, they don't deal with vaccination efforts, rather the typical medication distribution that they had been doing pre-pandemic. I also asked community pharmacies around the area, and none have such collaborations with home healthcare agencies. Some independent pharmacists have offered in-home and/or curbside vaccination to vulnerable elderly. Also, many pharmacists have been reluctant to dispense influenza vaccine in the hands of a patient's representative to have it administered by home health RN at home, understandably due to cold-chain requirements for vaccine transport.



So the question is: Are there any pharmacies, home infusion companies, in other parts of the country that have collaborated with home healthcare agencies to close such care gaps. If so, how did you go about establishing such collaborations?



Thanks so much....



