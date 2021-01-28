RE: USPHS Commissioned Corps Opportunity to Serve

If you want to be part of our nation's emergency response capabilities but can't commit to a full-time active-duty position, the U.S. Public Health Service's Ready Reserve could be just the thing. This is a great opportunity for mission-driven public health focused professionals to augment the USPHS' capacity to strategically address public health needs across the nation. The Ready Reserve Corps provides trained and ready personnel to fill critical public health needs and will:

Support the USPHS Commissioned Corps' capacity to respond to regional, national, and global health emergencies and improve access to health services

Preserve clinical care positions by maintaining a surge capacity of health professionals available for deployment without jeopardizing the service of clinicians in hard to fill roles

Offer an opportunity to serve for mission-driven clinical and public health professionals who cannot commit to a full-time active-duty position in the USPHS Commissioned Corps

Enable access to highly specialized skill sets that would be impractical in full-time active-duty positions.