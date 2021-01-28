RE: USPHS Commissioned Corps Opportunity to Serve

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Charles Thomas

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA Open Forum

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-28T19:03:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=0d14e958-b4c7-4e88-a20d-b…

Body
Not sure. I didn't see it on the link but may have missed it. 



-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 1/28/2021 12:32:00 PM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: RE: USPHS Commissioned Corps Opportunity to Serve


Charles, thanks for the info. Is there a waiver for age limit ?



-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 1/28/2021 11:38:00 AM
From: Charles Thomas
Subject: USPHS Commissioned Corps Opportunity to Serve


Special Opportunity for Pharmacists to Serve in the USPHS Ready Reserve
As seen in the Alabama Pharmacy Association News

If you want to be part of our nation's emergency response capabilities but can't commit to a full-time active-duty position, the U.S. Public Health Service's Ready Reserve could be just the thing. This is a great opportunity for mission-driven public health focused professionals to augment the USPHS' capacity to strategically address public health needs across the nation.

The Ready Reserve Corps provides trained and ready personnel to fill critical public health needs and will: 

  • Support the USPHS Commissioned Corps' capacity to respond to regional, national, and global health emergencies and improve access to health services 
  • Preserve clinical care positions by maintaining a surge capacity of health professionals available for deployment without jeopardizing the service of clinicians in hard to fill roles 
  • Offer an opportunity to serve for mission-driven clinical and public health professionals who cannot commit to a full-time active-duty position in the USPHS Commissioned Corps 
  • Enable access to highly specialized skill sets that would be impractical in full-time active-duty positions.



------------------------------
Charles Thomas BS, RPH
Licensed Pharmacist
Huntsville AL
(256)715-7423
------------------------------