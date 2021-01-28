RE: USPHS Commissioned Corps Opportunity to Serve
APhA Open Forum
2021-01-28T19:03:00Z
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 1/28/2021 12:32:00 PM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: RE: USPHS Commissioned Corps Opportunity to Serve
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 1/28/2021 11:38:00 AM
From: Charles Thomas
Subject: USPHS Commissioned Corps Opportunity to Serve
|
|
------------------------------
Charles Thomas BS, RPH
Licensed Pharmacist
Huntsville AL
(256)715-7423
------------------------------