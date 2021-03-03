RE: Things I have learned along the way

I have had the privilege of listening to calls between patients (de-identified) and health care professionals. Here are some things I have learned after 40 years of focusing on how to effectively talk with patients about behavior change:





1) The relationship between the patient and health care professional (HCP) is critical. Therapeutic alliance is the single most powerful predictor of adherence and treatment outcomes.

2. The patient's concerns, fears, objections, and pushback must be addressed with care, compassion and respect, even if those things are based on incomplete information or misinformation. Before any information or education is given, a patient's concerns must be acknowledged and addressed. Data and information are NEVER a substitute for caring.

3. How patients make sense of their illness, treatment and their relationship with their HCPs must be explored and understood or the HCP cannot know what information or education is needed. Questions like, "What does diabetes (high blood pressure, etc.) mean to you?" or "What's your understanding of why this medication was prescribed?" "How important is it to you to treat your...." or "What's your understanding of the role of some physical activity (like walking) and healthier eating in controlling your diabetes?" need to be asked to assess how patients are making sense of what is happening to them BEFORE educating the patient.

4. Education and information must directly address what is learned in #3

5. If education and information were enough, no health care professional would smoke or be overweight (see 1-4 above). It is essential to explore ambivalence and resistance to change without causing patients to lose face. When we cause patients to lose face they either stop listening to use or discount whatever we tell them. It is damaging to the relationship (see #1) and outcomes.

6. Education must never be used as a hammer to bludgeon a patient into submission. It must be used as a lubricant to facilitate change.

7. Empathy and caring actually take less time than paternalistic approaches to care. It's also less expensive.



