RE: Thanksgiving message

Body

Greetings! Anna,  

Thank you! For the nice and wonderful holiday wishes. Wishing you, all the joys of the holiday season, and very happy Thanksgiving!

------------------------------
Michael Villalobos BSPHARM
Internal Medicine/Pharmacy Practice
Santa Maria CA
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 11-23-2020 11:11 AM
From: Anna Ratka
Subject: Thanksgiving message

Dear Colleagues:
May your Thanksgiving Day, and every day, be filled with appreciation, gratitude and kindness.
Best wishes.


------------------------------
Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh
Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section
Chair, APhA-APRS Communications Standing Committee
aratka@sjfc.edu
------------------------------