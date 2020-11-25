RE: Thanksgiving message

Body

Greetings! Anna,

Thank you! For the nice and wonderful holiday wishes. Wishing you, all the joys of the holiday season, and very happy Thanksgiving!



------------------------------

Michael Villalobos BSPHARM

Internal Medicine/Pharmacy Practice

Santa Maria CA

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 11-23-2020 11:11 AM

From: Anna Ratka

Subject: Thanksgiving message



Dear Colleagues:

May your Thanksgiving Day, and every day, be filled with appreciation, gratitude and kindness.

Best wishes.





------------------------------

Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh

Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

Chair, APhA-APRS Communications Standing Committee

aratka@sjfc.edu

------------------------------

