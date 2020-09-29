RE: Suboxone vs Subutex for Pain

Body

Good day all;

Neither Suboxone nor Subutex are approved for pain. Buprenorphine formulations approved for pain are available. These approved for pain formulations are lower doses than doses used for the treatment of opioid use disorder.



I believe Suboxone which contains Naloxone, can be used for pain Subutex can be and is used for pain.. This Indication for Suboxone is off label. Have you seen this medication prescribed by pain specialists for pain? If so, do you document the indication on the prescription when you verify the diagnosis with the prescriber?



