RE: Suboxone vs Subutex for Pain

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Larry Selkow

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-09-29T13:53:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=3db193ed-f326-4e8a-9acf-8…

Body
Yes it is true , both are indicated for opiod use  disorder.However I have seen both written without an  " X " number on the Rx, and a pain diagnosis written on the  hard copy rx. 




-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 9/29/2020 8:11:00 AM
From: Anthony Tommasello
Subject: RE: Suboxone vs Subutex for Pain

Good day all;
Neither Suboxone nor Subutex are approved for pain. Buprenorphine formulations approved for pain are available. These approved for pain formulations are lower doses than doses used for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

------------------------------
Anthony Tommasello PHD, FAPHA
Field Medical Advisor
Pylesville, MD
(410) 808 - 0748
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 09-28-2020 08:54 AM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: Suboxone vs Subutex for Pain

https://pubs.asahq.org/anesthesiology/article/120/5/1262/13748/Buprenor…


I believe  Suboxone which contains Naloxone, can be used for pain  Subutex can be and is used for pain.. This Indication for Suboxone   is off label. Have you seen this medication prescribed by pain specialists for pain? If so, do you document the indication on the prescription when you verify the diagnosis with the prescriber?

------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA

Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com


La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------