RE: SIG PAC Challenge

Thanks Laly! Medication Management SIG members- YES, you can totally catch up to Compounding!

Here's some motivation: below are some APhA activity related to pharmacy practice and the YOUR SIG specifically. Please check out the info and consider contributing to the 2020 SIG PAC Challenge campaign. Text "Action" to 50155 and follow the instructions in the reply text to give now. Thank you!

Review APhA's COVID-19 telehealth resource

YOUR SIG created this Marketing MTM Services Resource, a comprehensive guide exploring the difference between digital and traditional marketing strategies and messaging, and lists marketing resources and other tools for communicating with patients, providers, and payers.

Check out this CPE: Removing the Stigma of Medication for Opioid Use Disorder

In early July APhA urged the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to clarify regulations and remove remaining federal and state barriers to provide all pharmacists and pharmacies, including community pharmacies, a clear pathway for direct payment and the same level of payment provided to other healthcare professionals for COVID-19 testing services. APhA also supported maintaining these authorities for future public health emergencies. We also advocated for recognizing the broader range of pharmacist-provided medication management services (MMS). APhA also urged CMS to use enforcement discretion to expand the flexibilities granted to other health care providers, including broadening telehealth services to pharmacists.





Mary-Ryan Douglass

American Pharmacists Association

Washington DC

Original Message:

Sent: 10-28-2020 09:51 AM

From: Lalymar Havern

Subject: SIG PAC Challenge



We only have 6 days left in the 2020 APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge campaign. There might only be a little time left but we can still do this!



If you have not had an opportunity to donate, please help us in reaching our goal of $24,000. This would be another wonderful way to celebrate pharmacists in October and to support your profession! Now more than ever, we welcome your financial assistance in the final stretch. We have just $6,662 left to raise.



What part can you do today?



Below are the current SIG totals...Can we catch up to Compounding?!???











Laly Havern, MS, PharmD, BCACP

Manager, Clinical Programs and Quality

Walgreens

847-420-9259

