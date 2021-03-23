RE: Save the Date ! Public Health Sig Open House April 7 !
Public Health
2021-03-23T15:01:00Z
We hope you'll join us! Please bring questions/ideas/comments, however pipe-dream-ish they may sound ;) We welcome your voices!
Original Message:
Sent: 03-22-2021 12:16 PM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: Save the Date ! Public Health Sig Open House April 7 !
Come join your fellow SIG members and SIG leaders April 7 2-3PM EST for an Open House. It is a great opportunity to discuss the SIG and where it is going.
Just click on the link to register . We hope to see you there !
https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkd--qrTIpE93KkNQZQMyw99Qu2dtqIlPO
