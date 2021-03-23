RE: Sample policy and procedures manual

Hello,

I am also interested if anyone is willing to share a sample of a DSMES program policies and procedure manual and a workflow that has been successful in helping the patients achieve a lower A1c. 

Sincerely,

Whitney Oakley

------------------------------
Whitney Oakley PHARMD
Pharmacy Resident
Minster OH
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 03-15-2021 08:51 AM
From: Frank Sama
Subject: Sample policy and procedures manual

Does anyone have access to a sample DSME program policies and procedure manual that they can share? Needing one for a new pharmacy community program. Already have the standards set but would like policies and procedures for staff training. THanks

------------------------------
Frank Sama

McKinney TX
------------------------------