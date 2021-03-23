RE: Sample policy and procedures manual

Body

Hello,



I am also interested if anyone is willing to share a sample of a DSMES program policies and procedure manual and a workflow that has been successful in helping the patients achieve a lower A1c.



Sincerely,



Whitney Oakley



Whitney Oakley PHARMD

Pharmacy Resident

Minster OH

Original Message:

Sent: 03-15-2021 08:51 AM

From: Frank Sama

Subject: Sample policy and procedures manual



Does anyone have access to a sample DSME program policies and procedure manual that they can share? Needing one for a new pharmacy community program. Already have the standards set but would like policies and procedures for staff training. THanks



Frank Sama



McKinney TX

