RE: Sample policy and procedures manual
Diabetes Management SIG
2021-03-23T21:08:00Z
Hello,
I am also interested if anyone is willing to share a sample of a DSMES program policies and procedure manual and a workflow that has been successful in helping the patients achieve a lower A1c.
Sincerely,
Whitney Oakley
------------------------------
Whitney Oakley PHARMD
Pharmacy Resident
Minster OH
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 03-15-2021 08:51 AM
From: Frank Sama
Subject: Sample policy and procedures manual
Does anyone have access to a sample DSME program policies and procedure manual that they can share? Needing one for a new pharmacy community program. Already have the standards set but would like policies and procedures for staff training. THanks
------------------------------
Frank Sama
McKinney TX
------------------------------