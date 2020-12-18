RE: Response Needed ! 2021 APhA House of Delegates Survey

Edward DeSimone

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

2020-12-18T17:04:00Z

Hi Larry,

I am serving as a delegate from Nebraska.

Thanks,

Ed DeSimone



------------------------------
Edward DeSimone RPH,PHD, FAPhA
Professor of Pharmacy Sciences
Omaha NE
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 12-17-2020 07:13 PM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: Response Needed ! 2021 APhA House of Delegates Survey

As we are nearing the 2021 APhA House of Delegates meeting, the PPCA Sig leaders would like to know  which  members  of this SIG will be participating in the 2021 House of Delegates .  I would appreciate if you could let me know if you are a member of the 2021 HOD, and if so which organization you are representing, for example APPM, Student, State Assn, etc... Could you email me directly at Larselk@aol.com   with your response. Thanks very much.

Sincerely, Larry Selkow RPh BS Pharm. Communications Chair 



------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA

Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com


La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------