RE: Request for additional PSMA publications

Thanks for the great presentation. I'll print off and mail a copy to Neil if my email doesn't get through.



Fred Gattas, Pharm.D. BCNP, FAPhA

Director of Medical and Safety Affairs

Curium

fred.gattas@curiumpharma.com

314-595-4659

Original Message:

Sent: 03-14-2021 11:50 AM

From: Mark Soffing

Subject: Request for additional PSMA publications



Below are the links to two publication that I referred to during our Q and A looking at PSMA Theranostics



https://www.thno.org/v10p0001.pdf



https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1536012118776068?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub++0pubmed&



If you have any more challenges retrieving them, both stated that "This article is distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 License (http://www.creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/) which permits non-commercial use, reproduction and distribution of the work without further permission provided the original work is attributed as specified"



So, feel free to request "non-commercial" distribution copies emailed from me at marksoffing@gmail.com



Fred >>> Thanks for your time and patience today with the difficulties encountered from my foreign accent 8^ )



Mark Soffing MBA, MS, PHARMD

Brooklyn NY

