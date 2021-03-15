RE: Request for additional PSMA publications
Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG
2021-03-15T04:48:00Z
Thanks for the great presentation. I'll print off and mail a copy to Neil if my email doesn't get through.
Fred Gattas, Pharm.D. BCNP, FAPhA
Director of Medical and Safety Affairs
Curium
fred.gattas@curiumpharma.com
314-595-4659
Original Message:
Sent: 03-14-2021 11:50 AM
From: Mark Soffing
Subject: Request for additional PSMA publications
Below are the links to two publication that I referred to during our Q and A looking at PSMA Theranostics
https://www.thno.org/v10p0001.pdf
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1536012118776068?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub++0pubmed&
If you have any more challenges retrieving them, both stated that "This article is distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 License (http://www.creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/) which permits non-commercial use, reproduction and distribution of the work without further permission provided the original work is attributed as specified"
So, feel free to request "non-commercial" distribution copies emailed from me at marksoffing@gmail.com
Fred >>> Thanks for your time and patience today with the difficulties encountered from my foreign accent 8^ )
Mark Soffing MBA, MS, PHARMD
Brooklyn NY
