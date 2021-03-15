RE: Request for additional PSMA publications

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Fred Gattas

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2021-03-15T04:48:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=1f2b8deb-30ca-408a-b39a-3…

Body

Thanks for the great presentation. I'll print off and mail a copy to Neil if my email doesn't get through.

------------------------------
Fred Gattas, Pharm.D. BCNP, FAPhA
Director of Medical and Safety Affairs
Curium
fred.gattas@curiumpharma.com
314-595-4659
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 03-14-2021 11:50 AM
From: Mark Soffing
Subject: Request for additional PSMA publications

Below are the links to two publication that I referred to during our Q and A looking at PSMA Theranostics

https://www.thno.org/v10p0001.pdf

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1536012118776068?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub++0pubmed&

If you have any more challenges retrieving them, both stated that "This article is distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 License (http://www.creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/) which permits non-commercial use, reproduction and distribution of the work without further permission provided the original work is attributed as specified"

So, feel free to request "non-commercial" distribution copies emailed from me at  marksoffing@gmail.com

Fred >>>   Thanks for your time and patience today with the difficulties encountered from my foreign accent   8^ )

------------------------------
Mark Soffing MBA, MS, PHARMD
Brooklyn NY
------------------------------