RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Body

Drugs that raise blood glucose and drugs that raise blood pressure.

------------------------------
Ann Baumgard
Grant MI
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 10-14-2020 05:40 PM
From: Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Hello,
  I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program.  One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics.  So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas.  Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.

"Top Ten":
Drugs that prolong QTc
Drugs that lower seizure threshold
Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR
DOAC interactions
Food-drug interactions
Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome

-Morgan



------------------------------
Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
------------------------------