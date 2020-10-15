RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Drugs that raise blood glucose and drugs that raise blood pressure.
Ann Baumgard
Grant MI
Sent: 10-14-2020
Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Hello,
I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program. One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics. So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas. Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.
-Morgan
Morgan Herring
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
