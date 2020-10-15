RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Body

These are common referral indications we see daily from our provider referral sources. It was actually our provider referral sources who shaped our "Polypharmacy" (caps intentional) practice. The history of our practice started as a primary care practice. We at that time could not fill our patient calendar with patients for lack of referrals. However, at a tertiary care, destination clinic our provider need across provider specialties and subspecialties was pharmacist Polypharmacy consults. So that is what we became... a Polypharmacy specialist practice...or if you will, a pharmacology troubleshoot practice accepting referrals from any department who would send patients. This is where our practice found success. Our primary care practice developed much later. Polypharmacy SHOULD be a pharmacist specialist practice. Other areas we routinely perform consults in besides what you list:

Inflammatory bowel diseases

Neurology (medication overuse HA, drug induced Parkinsonism (DIP, POTS, gait disorders, fall risk, etc.)

Bariatric surgery, perioperative neurosurgery services

Pharmacogenomics applied across all patient populations and specialties

General herbal and dietary supplement evaluation of ADRs, interactions and/or clinical need (including cannabis)

Nutrition, health and wellness

Solid organ transplant (kidney, pancreas, liver, heart, lung)

Palliative care

Pharmacology trouble shooting in collaboration with diagnostic and consultative medicine

Oncology

And now a primary care practice with referrals from community internal medicine, family medicine and general internal medicine

Our department and collaboratively with our physician colleagues are peer-review published, sharing our clinical experiences in many of the above areas. One does not always need to be a specialist. One can be a generalist as in primary care but can ALSO be a generalist with specialized training to render services across specialist practices for those more uncommon issues a primary care generalist may not wish to take on.

Below are a sample of documented experiences we have had with more history of our collaborative practice.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31883543/

https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.dcmsonline.org/resource/resmgr/files/nefm/201…

https://www.radio.com/podcasts/seniorx-radio-33378/polypharmacy-as-a-cl…

https://www.btpharmacyconsulting.com/blog/interview-with-michael-schuh-…

https://pubs.lib.umn.edu/index.php/innovations/article/view/507

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33016326/

https://www.mypcnow.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/FF-404-Depression-in-ESRD.pdf

https://pubs.lib.umn.edu/index.php/innovations/article/view/3228

Hello,

I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program. One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics. So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas. Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.



"Top Ten":

Drugs that prolong QTc

Drugs that lower seizure threshold

Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR

DOAC interactions

Food-drug interactions

Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome



