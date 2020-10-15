RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Medication Management SIG
Hi Morgan!
I used to be faculty for a family med residency program and we did something similar through monthly pharmacotherapy pearls but they weren't necessarily "top ten." I like all of your ideas so far! Some other topics that I've covered that you could consider transforming into a "top ten" are:
-drugs that are safe/avoided in pregnancy/breastfeeding
-OTCs for GI-related issues
-drugs for seasonal allergies
-primer on inhaler use
-primer on insulin/injectable use: perhaps top ten things/prescriptions you need to think about when sending prescriptions for insulin/glucose testing supplies
-drugs that cause AKI
-drugs that cause weight gain/loss
-Christine
Christine Chim, PharmD, BCACP
Associate Professor
St. John's University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Queens, NY

Original Message:
Sent: 10-14-2020
From: Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Hello,
I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program. One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics. So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas. Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.
-Morgan
Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS




