RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Body

Hi Morgan!

I used to be faculty for a family med residency program and we did something similar through monthly pharmacotherapy pearls but they weren't necessarily "top ten." I like all of your ideas so far! Some other topics that I've covered that you could consider transforming into a "top ten" are:

-drugs that are safe/avoided in pregnancy/breastfeeding
-OTCs for GI-related issues
-drugs for seasonal allergies
-primer on inhaler use
-primer on insulin/injectable use: perhaps top ten things/prescriptions you need to think about when sending prescriptions for insulin/glucose testing supplies 
-drugs that cause AKI 
-drugs that cause weight gain/loss 

-Christine



------------------------------
Christine Chim, PharmD, BCACP
Associate Professor
St. John's University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Queens, NY
Email: chimc@stjohns.edu
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 10-14-2020 05:40 PM
From: Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Hello,
  I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program.  One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics.  So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas.  Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.

"Top Ten":
Drugs that prolong QTc
Drugs that lower seizure threshold
Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR
DOAC interactions
Food-drug interactions
Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome

-Morgan



------------------------------
Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
------------------------------