RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Hi Morgan!

I used to be faculty for a family med residency program and we did something similar through monthly pharmacotherapy pearls but they weren't necessarily "top ten." I like all of your ideas so far! Some other topics that I've covered that you could consider transforming into a "top ten" are:

-drugs that are safe/avoided in pregnancy/breastfeeding

-OTCs for GI-related issues

-drugs for seasonal allergies

-primer on inhaler use

-primer on insulin/injectable use: perhaps top ten things/prescriptions you need to think about when sending prescriptions for insulin/glucose testing supplies

-drugs that cause AKI

-drugs that cause weight gain/loss

-Christine





Christine Chim, PharmD, BCACP

Associate Professor

St. John's University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Queens, NY

Email: chimc@stjohns.edu

Original Message:

Sent: 10-14-2020 05:40 PM

From: Morgan Herring

Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers



Hello,

I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program. One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics. So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas. Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.



"Top Ten":

Drugs that prolong QTc

Drugs that lower seizure threshold

Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR

DOAC interactions

Food-drug interactions

Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome



-Morgan





Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS

Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program

West Des Moines IA

------------------------------

