RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Body

Great list so far!

What about drugs that increase the risk of myopathy with statins?

Laly Havern, MS, PharmD, BCACP
Manager, Office of Clinical Integrity
Walgreens
847-420-9259
Original Message:
Sent: 10-15-2020 06:58 AM
From: Maria Ambrosini
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Dr. Herring :

Those are really great "top ten" lists of pharmacy topics.

Dr. Maria Teresa Ambrosini, B.S., Pharm.D., BCPS
Email : mtambrosini2013@gmail.com

Maria Teresa Ambrosini PharmD
Armento
Maria Teresa
Original Message:
Sent: 10-14-2020 05:40 PM
From: Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Hello,
  I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program.  One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics.  So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas.  Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.

"Top Ten":
Drugs that prolong QTc
Drugs that lower seizure threshold
Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR
DOAC interactions
Food-drug interactions
Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome

-Morgan



Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
