RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Medication Management SIG
2020-10-16T15:06:00Z
Hello Dr. Havern:
Sent: 10/16/2020 9:23:00 AM
From: Lalymar Havern
Subject: RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Great list so far!
What about drugs that increase the risk of myopathy with statins?
Laly Havern, MS, PharmD, BCACP
Manager, Office of Clinical Integrity
Walgreens
847-420-9259
Sent: 10-15-2020 06:58 AM
From: Maria Ambrosini
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Dr. Herring :
Those are really great "top ten" lists of pharmacy topics.
Dr. Maria Teresa Ambrosini, B.S., Pharm.D., BCPS
Email : mtambrosini2013@gmail.com
Maria Teresa Ambrosini PharmD
Armento
Maria Teresa
Sent: 10-14-2020 05:40 PM
From: Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Hello,
I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program. One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics. So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas. Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.
-Morgan
Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
