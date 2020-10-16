RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Maria Ambrosini

Medication Management SIG

2020-10-16

Hello Dr. Havern:


And to the group The American College of Cardiology has a statin intolerance risk tool which lists potential drug interactions with statins that may increase risk of myopathy.  The is compiled from statin product information as per the application information. 

The APP is on the ACC website 

Dr. Maria Teresa Ambrosini, B.S., Pharm.D., BCPS 



-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 10/16/2020 9:23:00 AM
From: Lalymar Havern
Subject: RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Great list so far!

What about drugs that increase the risk of myopathy with statins?

------------------------------
Laly Havern, MS, PharmD, BCACP
Manager, Office of Clinical Integrity
Walgreens
847-420-9259
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 10-15-2020 06:58 AM
From: Maria Ambrosini
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Dr. Herring :

Those are really great "top ten" lists of pharmacy topics.

Dr. Maria Teresa Ambrosini, B.S., Pharm.D., BCPS
Email : mtambrosini2013@gmail.com

------------------------------
Maria Teresa Ambrosini PharmD
Armento
Maria Teresa
------------------------------

Original Message:
Sent: 10-14-2020 05:40 PM
From: Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Hello,
  I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program.  One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics.  So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas.  Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.

"Top Ten":
Drugs that prolong QTc
Drugs that lower seizure threshold
Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR
DOAC interactions
Food-drug interactions
Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome

-Morgan



------------------------------
Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
------------------------------