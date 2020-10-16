Body



The APP is on the ACC website

Dr. Maria Teresa Ambrosini





The American College of Cardiology has a statin intolerance risk tool which lists potential drug interactions with statins that may increase risk of myopathy. The is compiled from statin product information as per the application information.





Sent: 10/16/2020

From: Lalymar Havern

Subject: RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers



Great list so far!

What about drugs that increase the risk of myopathy with statins?



Laly Havern, PharmD

Manager, Office of Clinical Integrity

Walgreens

847-420-9259

Sent: 10-15-2020

From: Maria Ambrosini

Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers



Dr. Herring :



Those are really great "top ten" lists of pharmacy topics.



Dr. Maria Teresa Ambrosini

Email : mtambrosini2013@gmail.com



Maria Teresa Ambrosini PharmD

Armento

Maria Teresa

Sent: 10-14-2020

From: Morgan Herring

Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers



Hello,

I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program. One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics. So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas. Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.



"Top Ten":

Drugs that prolong QTc

Drugs that lower seizure threshold

Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR

DOAC interactions

Food-drug interactions

Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome



-Morgan





Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS

Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program

West Des Moines IA

