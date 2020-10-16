RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Medication Management SIG
2020-10-16T23:18:00Z
That is a good list,
A few thoughts:
(Maybe incorporate a couple with others)
BEERS list
Pregnancy/lactation
REMS
Opioid guidelines
-Common Competitive inhibitors / dosing
-Common non- competitive interactions to avoid
-Prodrug interactions
Sent from my iPhone
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 10/14/2020 5:40:00 PM
From: Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Hello,
I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program. One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics. So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas. Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.
-Morgan
------------------------------
Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
------------------------------