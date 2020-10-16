RE: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Pauline Jacobs

Medication Management SIG

2020-10-16

That is a good list,

A few thoughts:
(Maybe incorporate a couple with others)
BEERS list
Pregnancy/lactation
REMS
Opioid guidelines
-Common Competitive inhibitors / dosing
-Common non- competitive interactions to avoid
-Prodrug interactions




Original Message:
Sent: 10/14/2020
From: Morgan Herring
Subject: Quick Reference Ideas for Providers

Hello,
  I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program.  One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics.  So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas.  Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.

"Top Ten":
Drugs that prolong QTc
Drugs that lower seizure threshold
Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR
DOAC interactions
Food-drug interactions
Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome

-Morgan




Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
